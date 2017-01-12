Grace Bellamy Anderson, 92

Graveside services for Grace Bellamy Anderson, 92, of Swainsboro will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Swainsboro City Cemetery with Rev. Paul Leigh officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, Jan. 13, 2016 from 1 – 2 p.m. She died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Emanuel Medical Center.

Mrs. Grace Bellamy Anderson was born in Carnesville to the late Floyd and Alma Davis Bellamy. She retired from Spivey State Bank of Swainsboro after 33 years as a cashier. A loving mother and truly treasured grandmother and great-grandmother, Anderson was a member of Swainsboro First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Millard Lealon “Skinny” Anderson, and brother, Franklin Gene Bellamy.

Survivors include one daughter, Carol Canady of Swainsboro; one son, Lealon (Leslie) Anderson of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Mark Anderson, Matt Anderson, Chad Canady, Meredith Canady and Jim Canad; 11 great-grandchildren, Rachael Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Riley Anderson, Miles Anderson, Owen Anderson, Lauren Canady, Olivia Canady, Ella Kate Canady, Marshall Canady, Helen Grace Canady and Ethan Canady; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers are her grandsons and great-grandsons.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Emanuel Medical Center Foundation, 117 Kite Rd, Swainsboro, GA 30401.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.