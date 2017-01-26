From the files

Looking through the files of The Forest Blade I found this photo of Mrs Joyce Steptoe. She is shown in this photograph as a bank teller at Spivey State Bank in 1970. Today Mrs Joyce is still employed by Spivey State Bank. Thats’s over 45 years of service to one company, you just don’t see that kind of dedication anymore.

This photo was taken in 1970 when the more modern building opened in it’s present location, when he bank outgrew it’s location on South Green Street. The staff of full-time employees had increased from two in 1953 to present staff of eight in 1970. Continuing growth of the bank also called for a name change in 1965. Spivey Banking Co, became a member of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation receiving its charter as a state bank. The named was changed to Spivey State Bank with John B. Spivey as president.