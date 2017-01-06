From the files

Meet Mr. John Allen Bailey, a lot of us know him as Mr. Bailey the Ag teacher from ECI, way back. Then some know him as John Allen Bailey that sits on the Board for Emanuel County Board of Education. Either way we found him in the files here at the Forest Blade back in 1975.

Mr. Bailey was featured in the paper “teen scene”. Here is a lot that you may or may not have known about our teen back in the day. John Allen is the outdoors type. His involvement in 4-H Club and his hobbies tells you that it’s evident that being outdoors is important to him. He served as president in the Key Club and 4-H Club in grades eight and the eleventh. He also held membership in French 1 Club, Sommerset Club and was junior class editor of the Spotlight, school yearbook. Very active in the community affairs, he belongs to Eye Care committee and is youth chairman of the local blood program.

He was a busy 17- year old, not only serving his local 4-H Club, but has also been a state winner with his wildlife project. As a state winner he received a year’s tuition to any school in the University System from Georgia Power Company, and attended National 4-H Congress in Chicago. John Allen’s honors weren’t limited to 4-H work. He was recipient of the Key Award and the I Dare You award.

John Allen totaled 12 years of perfect attendance at Sunday school at First Baptist Church. Now thats what you call a faithful Sunday school student. He has many hobbies that include fishing, swimming, playing tennis , hunting, archery, working on his family’s farm and playing the piano. Anything that involves being outside is his thing.

John Allen, the son of Mr. and Mrs. J.T Bailey, had not decided at this time what his major would be in college, but would attend Emanuel County Junior College and then transfer to the University of Georgia. But he did know that he would work with people, because he “enjoyed helping them”. Working with people, John Allen does just that to this day.

Now you know a little more about John Allen Bailey that you may or may have not known. If you have not meet or if you don’t know John Allen, you are missing out. He is a very well educated and is one of the nicest people that you will ever meet. I personally did not know Mr. Bailey while he taught school at ECI but my husband Chris Akridge had the pleasure of being taught by him and he thought that Mr. Bailey was the coolest teacher of all.