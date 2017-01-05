Flood alert
by Halei Lamb | January 5, 2017 9:58 pm
Last Updated: January 5, 2017 at 12:44 pm
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood warning for the Ogeechee River near Midville starting at 7 p.m. until further notice. At 10 a.m. this morning, the stage was 5.8 feet. Flood stage is 6.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecasted. A rise above flood stage may occur by this evening and continue to rise near 6.3 feet by Saturday morning. At 6.0 feet, the access road into the River Bluff in Midville will begin to flood. The lower portion of Johnson Road near Herndon will also become covered. Please share this post!
