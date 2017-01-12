EGSC CHOICE students receive certificates

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 2:04 pm

The first cohort of students from the East Georgia State College CHOICE Program received a Certificate of Accomplishment in Work Readiness Skills during the Fall Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.

Students earning this honor were Sharaun Bright of Swainsboro, and Tiffany Guthrie and Kasey Hayes of Toombs County. Each of the students also received the Service Seal of Distinction in recognition of their extensive hours of service to the college and community.

The CHOICE (Creating Higher education Opportunities to Increase College Experiences) Program has served students at EGSC for two years. The two-year college inclusion certificate program is designed for students with disabilities who desire to pursue a complete college immersion experience. Students in the program pursue an academic area of concentration and prepare for employment in a selected career area.

CHOICE is a member of the Georgia Inclusive Postsecondary Education Consortium, an organization of postsecondary institutions in the state that provide educational opportunities after high school for students with disabilities who formerly were not given access to such opportunities. The CHOICE Program at EGSC was the second such program in Georgia.