ECSO Reports: January 18, 2017

January 11

Complainant stated that two individuals trespassed on his property on January 10. Complainant explained how he knew that the two individuals had been on his property and provided their names to the reporting deputy.

Complainant stated he has had many “strange events take place in the last two years around his home.” Complainant did not wish to have the events listed on the report.

Victim called to file a report in reference to her porch furniture being stole. Victim provided a list of these items, their descriptions, and values to the reporting deputy.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to an altercation going on in a roadway. Deputy arrived to find the victim and offender arguing. Victim stated that the offender threw her from the vehicle, at which point she attempted to contact 911. The offender hung the phone up both times, laid on top of her, and held her down. Offender stated that though the two did argue, neither of them touched the other. Deputy took both parties’ information, transported the victim to her family, and advised her of the warrant process. Deputy didn’t observe visible marks on the victim, and the offender was instructed to have no further contact with the victim.

Victim stated the offender visited his residence, in need of a place to stay. Victim allowed the offender to stay. During the night, victim woke to find the offender gone in her vehicle. Offender called the victim and stated that she had hit a deer and returned the vehicle. Witness contacted the victim and stated that the offender had left and at some point crashed into his porch, destroying it in the process. Parts of the vehicle were recovered at the witness’s residence.

Victim stated that the offender entered her residence without permission and took a 50” television from the location.

Deputy was alerted by tag reader that a vehicle was being operated with suspended insurance. Deputy attempted to stop said vehicle, but the driver did not heed to blue lights. Vehicle instead accelerated, and the deputy pursued. Vehicle stopped and the driver exited, at which point the pursuit began on foot. Driver was apprehended in a wooded area behind a residence. Deputy called for back-up, and responding deputies recovered several items, including a substance believed to be marijuana and a substance believe to be cocaine. Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office was notified and responded, taking control of the suspected narcotics and other items. Driver was identified, transported to the Emanuel County Jail, and charged.

January 12

Victim stated he was traveling on Highway 192 South when he struck a deer.

Reporting deputy met with the victim at Swainsboro Police Department, who stated that he was traveling on Lambs Bridge Road when he struck a deer.

Deputy was performing regular patrol activity in the area of South Main in Swainsboro when a vehicle swerved into the deputy’s lane, striking the deputy’s vehicle in the process. Deputy applied brakes to avoid collision. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle at the intersection of South Main and Tiger Trail. Reporting deputy approached the vehicle and asked the driver to provide her license. She was unable to do so, but provided a passport for identification. Offender’s name and birthdate were checked through 911, which indicated that she didn’t have a license at all. Offender was arrested and transported to the Emanuel County Jail, where she was cited.

Complainant stated that someone had come onto the property he hunts and tends without permission. The unknown subject had taken three tree stands and a few antique signs from under a barn on the property.

January 13

Complainant wrote a statement, which said that the offender told someone that the complainant had him suspended from school. The complainant also indicated in the statement that the offender threatened to shoot up his home.

Deputy was dispatched to Highway 192 North in reference to a victim striking a deer with his vehicle.

Offender began yelling and shouting due to deputies questioning the witness in reference to a case. The witness provided inaccurate information with regards to a reportedly missing car. The car in question was impounded following a pursuit on Christmas of last year. The offender began making threats and shouting obscenities after repeated attempts to calm down and instructions to go inside. Offender was taken into custody without having to use force. Offender was transported to the Emanuel County Jail and charged.

Victim stated the offender acquired two business checks and wrote them for specified amounts. Offender was an employee of the victim and had been invited to the victim’s house and vehicle. Victim acquired an affidavit from the bank associated with the checks.

Deputies were requested to assist Twin City Police Department with a male subject threatening suicide with a gun. Deputy arrived on scene and spoke with a Twin City Police officer, as well as the complainant, who advised that she called 911 and informed them that the offender was depressed and threatening to end his life. Deputy attempted to contact the offender by the complainant’s cell phone but had negative contact. Perimeter was established around the residence, and an investigator was able to reach the offender by phone and talk him out of the residence. Deputies then entered the residence and secured the weapon, which didn’t contain a bullet in the chamber, but had four on the sling. Offender admitted to a deputy that he did say he wanted to end his life, but had no intention to do so. Offender was transported to Emanuel County Jail and evaluated by GCAL. GCAL did not take the offender into their custody, so he was cited by a deputy for disorderly conduct.

January 15

Victim stated the offender kept sending threatening text messages to his phone about an ongoing investigation. Deputy made contact with all parties involved and told them to cease communication with the victim.

Complainant stated he was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 when he struck a black dog with his vehicle.

Complainant stated the offender had some type of hunting dogs in his backyard. Complainant stated that the dogs’ constant barking at night made it hard for the complainant and his wife to sleep.

January 16

Complainant stated he was traveling on I-16 westbound in Emanuel County when he struck a box in the middle of the left lane. Shortly after, the complainant said, the vehicle began smoking.

Complainant filed a report in reference to cruelty toward a child.

Complainant stated that someone broke the window to her back door sometime while she was away from the residence. Complainant indicated that she did not know who could’ve damaged the property.

Complainant stated he was traveling on Highway 80 East when he struck a deer with his vehicle.

Victim stated she allowed the suspect to spend time with her at her residence. When he left, she noticed $170 missing from her purse. Victim stated she was unable to make it to her job due to the theft. Victim stated that she didn’t know much about the suspect.

Complainant stated she was traveling on Mt. Shady Church Road when she struck a deer with her vehicle.

Victim stated that a trailer with furniture and clothes on it had been stolen. Victim provided a description of the trailer, as well as the items on it. Victim was unsure of who took the trailer, but believed it to possibly be a couple with drug history who had been coming to church. The report provided by deputies described a sense of difficulty determining the type of vehicle that had taken the trailer based on the tire tracks at the scene, but the victim stated that the couple drove a red Jeep.

January 17

Deputies responded in reference to a child custody dispute.