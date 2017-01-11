Economic Outlook Luncheon to be held at EGSC

The Georgia Economic Outlook series annually draws several thousand influential business and governmental leaders to luncheons around the state. Directed by the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, this popular program has become the most comprehensive and detailed look at the future economy in Georgia.

On Friday, January 20, 2017, East Georgia State College will host an Economic Outlook Luncheon sponsored by Rotary Corporation in Glennville, Ga. A networking session and check in will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the buffet luncheon beginning at noon in the EGSC Gymnasium. Guest speaker will be Dr. Benjamin C. Ayers, Dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business and Earl Davis Chair in Taxation.

Tickets for the luncheon are available online at http://www.ega.edu/2017economicoutlook or by contacting Elizabeth Gilmer at 478-289-2037. Tickets are $25 per person, or $200 for a table of eight. The deadline for early registration is January 13, 2017.