Earlene Payne Wimberly, 78

Funeral services for Earlene Payne Wimberly, 78, of Swainsboro will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at Swainsboro First United Methodist Church with Reverend Clarence A. Thompson Sr. and Reverend Scott Brenton officiating. Interment will follow in the Swainsboro City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Swainsboro First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.

Mrs. Earlene Payne Wimberly was born in Floyd County, daughter of the late Earl and Grace Brown Payne. She had worked as a kindergarten teacher at Swainsboro First United Methodist Church and served as a paraprofessional at the early head start. A volunteer at Emanuel Medical Center and Nursing Home, she was a member of the Bridge Club, the Good Earth Garden Club and Swainsboro First United Methodist Church. Wimberly was a past president of the UMW and a member of the Mae Vann Group. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Robert Wimberly.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Wimberly Sr.; two daughters, Leck (Ronny) Boatright and Roxy (Ric) Hogan; son, Frank (Jackie) Wimberly Jr.; grandchildren, Brooke Boatright Johnson, Frank Wimberly III, Jessica Wimberly, Hannah Hogan, Hayley Hogan and Elizabeth Gross; two great-granddaughters; and two sisters, Ann (Clark) Price of St. Simons Island and Mary (Bruce) Elton of Marietta.

Pallbearers are Alf Wimberly Jr., Frank Wimberly III, Blake Johnson, Pete Sumner, Billy Boulineau and Al Lawson Sr.

Tomlinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.