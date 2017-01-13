DRIVERS NEEDED

Drivers needed for Hickman Transport: Hickman Transport is a contractor for the USPS, we are seeking Drivers to conduct mail transportation services out of Swainsboro, Ga. This is not a long-haul job, just local delivery to surrounding counties. Work hours are in the early morning and in the late evening, your days are generally free and every evening is home-time. This is an hourly pay position at $19.06 per hour, plus an additional $4.70 per hour on the first 40 hours worked. The successful applicant can expect to work on average of 25 hours per week.

You must have experience operating a 26′ box truck, be able to pass a DOT Physical, and have a clean driving record. Must also be responsible, reliable, and courteous. If you are interested, please contact us at employment@hickmantransport.com or fax your interest to 229-247-0513. Please include your name, contact information, and past work experience.