Don’t miss the newest installment of “Emanuel’s Children”

In 1925 Frances and Emmit Stroud embark on a four-day auto trip from Indiana to Florida in search of a new job, even though she’s in the last month of a difficult pregnancy. The federal government continues to pave highways–such as Route One from Maine to Florida, passing through Swainsboro–but travel remains precarious. Communities soon discourage “tin-can gypsies” from staying overnight in camps, and tourist cabins emerge to provide shelter. For more, see “Highways,” the 28th chapter of “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family.”

Swainsboro native Ron Seckinger is publishing true stories about his grandmother’s generation at http://ronseckinger.com. “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family” follows the lives of eight siblings born in Emanuel County between 1888 and 1913. The eight were Jessie Stroud Fields, Jewel Stroud Hooks, Emmit Stroud, Denver Stroud, Marjorie Stroud Scott, Kermit Stroud, Alice Stroud Mitchell, and Maude Stroud Moreno. The combined stories also constitute a history of Swainsboro and Emanuel County during the first half of the 20th century.