by Pam Akridge | January 13, 2017 3:16 pm
That the small stream which runs through the city park and alongside the First United Methodist Church was called “Hangman’s Branch”. The branch was the scene of several lynchings (illegal) and hangings (legal) in Swainsboro’s earlier days.
