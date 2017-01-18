Coleman Street shut down
by Pam Akridge | January 18, 2017 8:14 am
Last Updated: January 18, 2017 at 8:19 am
Please use caution! Swainsboro Cabinet Company is on fire. Coleman St. is completely shut down.
