Bobbie W. Brown, 79

Funeral services for Bobbie W. Brown, 79, of Twin City were held Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 3 p.m. with Reverend Franklin Sasser officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Cemetery near Portal. She died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Emanuel Medical Center following an extended illness.

Mrs. Bobbie W. Brown was born October 11, 1937 in Garfield to the late Euly Williams and Lessie Mae Williams. A lifelong resident of Emanuel County, she enjoyed fishing and doing word searches. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Brown was of the Baptist Faith, and she was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, William T. Johnson and Darrell Brown; and brother, J.R. Williams.

Survivors include her daughters, Angie Threatte and Debra (Dave) Henry, both of Twin City; sister, Betty Lane of Adrian; grandchildren, Bryan Waters, Gabby Threatte, and Hannah Henry; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Fred Braswell, Dale Canady, Stephen Dekle, and Joe Watson.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.