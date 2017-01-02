Andrea Fulmer Morrison, 42

Funeral services for Andrea Fulmer Morrison, 42, of Cochran will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. in the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel with Rev. Rusty Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jim Harrell officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of service. She died Monday, Jan. 1, 2017 at Serenity Place in Dublin.

Mrs. Andrea Fulmer Morrison was born in Atlanta on June 29, 1974. She was a homemaker and lived in Cochran for many years. Morrison was preceded in death by her sons, Colton Fulmer and Timothy Michael Morrison, and stepdaughter, Heather Morrison.

Survivors include her husband, Timothy “Timmy” Morrison of Cochran; father, Michael (Donna) Fulmer of The Village, Fla.; mother, Linda Waddell of Jacksonville, Ala.; three sisters, Stacy (Rory) Bond of Jacksonville, Ala., Marjorie (Gary) Snelling of Ohatchee, Ala., and Jamie (Tom) Parker of Cullman, Ala.; mother-in-law, Nadine Morrison of Ivey; and father-in-law, Larry Morrison of Midville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to P.O. Box 379, Swainsboro, GA 30401.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangement.