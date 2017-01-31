31st “Emanuel’s Children” chapter now available for reading

In September 1928, Nell and Delma Hooks survive a destructive hurricane in the Lake Okeechobee area. Many of their neighbors are less fortunate, as the lake overflows and inundates communities like Canal Point. With some 2,500 victims, the storm of 1928 remains the second-deadliest natural disaster in US history. Efforts by the military and the Red Cross to bury the dead in coffins soon prove inadequate, and the survivors resort to cremating corpses in funeral pyres along the lake shore. For more, see “Storm,” the 31st chapter of “Emanuel’s Children.”

Swainsboro native Ron Seckinger is publishing true stories about his grandmother’s generation at http://ronseckinger.com. “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family” follows the lives of eight siblings born in Emanuel County between 1888 and 1913. The eight were Jessie Stroud Fields, Jewel Stroud Hooks, Emmit Stroud, Denver Stroud, Marjorie Stroud Scott, Kermit Stroud, Alice Stroud Mitchell, and Maude Stroud Moreno. The combined stories also constitute a history of Swainsboro and Emanuel County during the first half of the 20th century.