Way back when things were cheep



When is the last time you seen something so cheep? I’m sure it wasn’t so cheep to some back then but now it would be.

This was back in 1977. The Swainsboro Jaycees would set up trees for sell and donate all the proceeds to the Empty Stocking fund for Christmas.

Also if you look closely it reads, Located at Union 76 Lot next to Kentucky Fried Chicken, South Main Swainsboro. Do you remember where this was?