Students visit EGSC to learn about the CHOICE Program

Last Updated: December 19, 2016 at 6:50 am

Recently, Theresa Davis, Director of the CHOICE Program at East Georgia State College, and Laura Raines, Instructor for the CHOICE Program, welcomed students from Swainsboro Middle School and Jefferson County High School in Louisville. The goal of this visit was to recruit students in the CHOICE Program. The program is a two-year collegiate program culminating in the receipt of college course credit, workforce preparedness and life-long learning experience. The CHOICE inclusive program is designed for students with disabilities who desire to pursue a complete college immersion experience. Students in the program can elect to live in EGSC’s on-campus residence halls while they take classes. This is one of a very small number of similar programs in Georgia.

Sharon Edenfield, a special education teacher, and Anindita Barca, special education intern teacher, brought seventh and eighth grade students from Swainsboro Middle School. Eleventh and twelfth grade students from Jefferson County High School were accompanied by Dr. Barbara Jordan, who is the assistant principal, Phrashunda Hudson and Lisa Howard and Jimmy Miles, special education teachers at JCHS.

Davis welcomed the students at the Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center and planetarium. After each student introduced themselves, Davis moderated a discussion between the students and EGSC’s CHOICE Program students about the difference between high school and college. Afterwards, Jean Schwabe, Director of the Fulford Center, introduced a movie in the planetarium, which was enjoyed by all. Lunch was then provided by the EGSC Foundation, and the students then visited the residence halls on campus.

“Giving the special education students from Jefferson County High the opportunity to be introduced to the CHOICE program and the EGSC campus allows them to know that, even with the challenges they face in life, they still have opportunities to be successful and continue to have support as they transition away from the high school setting,” said Miles of the trip.