SPD seizes two pounds of marijuana, nearly $5,000 in cash at Bradford Inn

On the evening of December 20, Swainsboro Police Department’s Drug Suppression Unit responded to information that a quantity of illegal drugs was located in a room at the Bradford Inn. Officers responded and made contact with two individuals inside the targeted room. Officers on scene immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the room.

A search warrant was secured, and SPD officers searched the room for contraband of illegal drug activity. Once inside the room, officers discovered a large quantity of a green, leafy substance, suspected to be marijuana. Also located inside the room were two semi-automatic pistols and a large sum of cash. Both weapons were loaded when found and were safely secured by officers.

Following the search of the room, officers continued the investigation by conducting tests of the seized leafy substance, which proved to be positive for marijuana. The approximate weight of the seized drug exceeded two pounds when weighed for investigative purposes.

Those arrested were Lacollie Marquee Gordon, 27, of Stillmore and Crystal Nicole Brown, 28, of Twin City. Both individuals were transported to the Emanuel County Jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The case remains under investigation by SPD’s Drug Suppression Unit.