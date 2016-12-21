Sheriff’s Reports: December 21, 2016

Emanuel County Sheriff’s deputies reported…

November 3

Deputies responded to address the removal of the offender from the incident location. Deputies observed the offender being “very belligerent to the complainant.” The offender threatened the complainant when told to leave the residence. Offender was also very unruly to Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) deputies.

December 14

Complainant stated she backed into a brick column in the driveway of the incident location.

Complainant stated she struck a post at a gas pump when attempting to leave the station.

December 15

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a panic alarm. On arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant, who stated that he was away from the residence and when he returned, the alarm was going off. Although a gate leading to the backyard was open, the area was surveyed with no signs of tamper.

Deputies responded to Emanuel Medical Center in reference to a subject who had provided a false name to register and a driver’s license with a different name on it. Deputy ran the license and found a hit out of New Jersey. The hit reported the subject to be missing and possibly endanger to himself. Deputy then made contact with New Jersey Police, who stated they were finding a place for him.

Deputies received a call regarding a dead cow partially in the roadway of 192 North. The owner of the cow showed up to remove it.

Victim stated she was traveling on Highway 57 West when she struck a deer.

Complainant stated that when he arrived back at his residence, he noticed the door was bent like someone had tired to pry it open. Deputy observed a small area around the latch that was, in fact, bent.

December 16

Victim stated that someone removed 500 bales of pine straw and two balers from their property.

Victim stated that a black BMW pulled into the parking lot of a local business on two occassions. Two black males got out and were standing around her vehicle. Nothing was reported missing or damaged.

Victim stated she and the suspect had gotten into an argument when he pulled her down by her collar and pushed her around. Victim visited the ER in Dublin. After being released, victim requested deputies to accompany her to the suspect’s residence to get her medications and other essentials. Victim and suspect were cordial to one another, and no visible marks were on the victim.

Complainant stated that she and the offender had gotten into an argument about keys to their vehicle, which led to the offender punching her in the head and grabbing her by the throat. He then left the residence.

December 17

Complainant stated that the offender hit her and ripped her clothing before fleeing the scene. Complainant also stated that the offender broke the glass out of the door and knocked several holes in the walls of the residence. Deputy observed visible scratches to her chest. Landlord was on scene when the deputy arrived. He estimated a cost for the damages.

Victim stated that the offender came in the front door of her residence uninvited and unannounced, went into her bedroom, began cursing at her, got on the bed, started pulling her hair, ripped off her diamond necklace, and left the house when her daughter came home.

Complainant arrived at Emanuel County Jail to file a report about missing property. Complainant provided a description of the item and its worth, as well as the name of a possible offender. Reporting deputy made contact with the suggested offender to speak to him about the incident. The offender became irritated and disgruntled at the question, but responded nonetheless, stating that he knew nothing about the missing property and had not taken it. Complainant was advised of warrant procedure.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a complaint of trespassing. On arrival, deputy spoke with the complainant, who advised that a vehicle had driven up an embankment to a grass lot adjacent to a church parking lot, leaving ruts in the ditch and grass. Complainant stated that he recognized the tire tread and gave a description of the vehicle he suspected the possible offender to drive.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a domestic in progress. Deputies met with both parties and were advised of proper civil procedures to resolve the issue.

December 18

Deputy was dispatched in reference to a male laying in the yard. Upon arrival, the male was walking around indecently exposed, urinating, after which he began to walk toward the woods. The deputy beckoned the male to come to him, at which time he was checked for medical issues. The male was then identified as the offender and was highly intoxicated. The offender struck a brick sculpture in the driveway of the incident location when he was attempting to turn in. Georgia State Patrol was dispatched and conducted the investigation.

Deputy responded in reference to a complainant stating that an offender came to her residence with a shotgun. Upon arrival, the complainant stated that the offender pulled up and got out of his vehicle with a gun. Complainant stated that the offender didn’t point the gun at her; he just showed it to her and left the residence with a female passenger.

Deputy responded in reference to property missing from a residence. Complainant provided a list of items missing and stated that she used to have a relationship with the offender. She also stated that the offender had sold the refrigerator to the neighbors. Deputy then met with the neighbor, who provided a bill of sale for the exchange. Offender arrived on scene and advised that the items belonged to him and that the complainant told him he could go to the residence to get his property. Neighbors verified that they also heard the complainant grant permission for the offender to get his property. Complainant stated she was part-owner of the items and didn’t remember telling the offender he could go to the residence.

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a vehicle speeding up and down the road in front of the complainant’s residence and driving through the complainant’s yard. Complainant stated that the offender lives nearby, works on vehicles, builds dirt track racecars, and is constantly creating loud noise while doing this, which disturbs the complainant at night. Complainant stated he went to the offender’s residence to ask if the offender would keep the noise down, at which time the offender attempted to fight him. Complainant left the offender’s residence and was pursued by the offender, who attempted to run him off the road. Complainant stated that the offender then began racing up and down the road in front of his residence, pulled into his driveway, and spun out in the edge of the yard and in the roadway. Complainant was advised to speak to Magistrate.

Victim stated she was traveling on Lambs Bridge Road when she struck a deer.

Deputy responded in reference to a report in which the victim stated that he had been working on a mobile home when he noticed damage to it. Victim stated that someone had ripped out piping and busted a door. He also stated that he had not seen where anyone had been in the residence to take anything, but did notice damage to the mobile home.