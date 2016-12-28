Ryan signs with Kennesaw State

Last Updated: December 19, 2016 at 8:30 am

East Georgia State College Bobcat Baseball player Max Ryan recently signed with Kennesaw State University. Ryan came to EGSC as a transfer from the University of South Alabama. This left-handed relief pitcher had a great Fall and was looked at by several schools before selecting KSU.

“Max is one of the bright stars for East Georgia Baseball for the Spring 2017 season,” said EGSC Baseball Head Coach Matthew Passauer. “Max is yet another one of EGSC’s student-athletes who we have helped get to the next level.”

Passauer continued, “Max was an exciting addition for us this summer. He threw well for us all Fall and has earned the opportunity to pitch for us in a lot of games this Spring. As of right now, it is looking like he will be an impact arm for us out of the bullpen. To add to that, Max is a great kid—a guy you love coming to the park to work with. We expect big things from him, and he is a great addition for KSU.”