Roy James Snider Sr., 60

Funeral services for Roy James Snider Sr., 60, were held Saurday, Dec. 17, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Pastor Gary Carter presiding and Rev. Cedric Carswell bringing words of comfort. Repast was held at the Summertown Community Center. He died December 6, 2016 after an extended illness.

Mr. Roy James Snider Sr. was born January 16, 1956 to the late Frank Donald Snider Sr. and Delois “Veve” Simmons. He was a native of Broward County, Fla., where he attended school. Thereafter, he joined the United States Marines and finished a 4-year enlistment. Snider returned to Florida and began driving trucks. He relocated to Swainsboro and worked as a driver for many trucking companies for the next 30 years. A member of Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Betty Tobias and Gail Addison; one brother, Anthony Snider; and an uncle.

Survivors include his devoted and loving wife, Patricia Osby Snider; two daughters, Tabitha Grainer of Jackson and Shakeria Snider of Swainsboro; one son, Roy James Snider Jr. of Swainsboro; two grandchildren; three stepchildren, Domonique Singleton and Rodney Singleton of Tifton and Willie Jerell Jackson of Jackson; godfather, Jimmy Arrow Sr.; sisters, Gloria Robertson of Fernandina, Fla., Albertha Glover of Swainsboro, Dr. Pastor Albertha Carter of Augusta, Jewel Tillman of Tifton, Patricia Foster of Wrens, Vanzola Gims of Kingsland, Versa Johnson of Yulee, Fla., Linda Wims of Jacksonville, Fla., Nicole Watson of Jacksonville, Fla., and Linda Tobias, Beverly Wilson, Jeanette Tobias, Jeanie Tobias, Harriett Barnes, Debbie Barnes, Idella Bell and Wanda Brown, all of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; brothers, Bernard Snider of Yulee, Fla., Mack Lord of Idaho, Frank Dawson of Dublin, Frankie Snider, and Phillip Snider of New York, Nathaniel Tobias, Jimmie Lee Arrow Jr., Jimmie Washington, and Arthur Hall, all of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; mother-in-law; sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers were friends of the family.

Mosley’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.