Remember?
by Pam Akridge | December 28, 2016 3:55 pm
Remember when these fine coaches were in play for SHS in 1962.
Left to right. Cecil H. Reddish, head football coach, girls basketball coach and head track coach. Talmadge Riner, football line coach, b-team basketball coach and golf. Bobby Phillips, boy’s basketball coach, b- team football coach and assistant track coach.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.