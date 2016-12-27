New installment of “Emanuel’s Children” now up

Delma Hooks found the Lake Okeechobee region a rather lawless place, rife with brawls, bootlegging, and illegal gambling. The most serious threat to public safety came from organized gangs, such as that headed by John Ashley and his paramour, Laura Upthegrove, a criminal couple who foreshadowed the better known Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker. For more, see “Desperadoes,” the 27th chapter of “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family.”

Swainsboro native Ron Seckinger is publishing true stories about his grandmother’s generation at http://ronseckinger.com. “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family” follows the lives of eight siblings born in Emanuel County between 1888 and 1913. The eight were Jessie Stroud Fields, Jewel Stroud Hooks, Emmit Stroud, Denver Stroud, Marjorie Stroud Scott, Kermit Stroud, Alice Stroud Mitchell, and Maude Stroud Moreno. The combined stories also constitute a history of Swainsboro and Emanuel County during the first half of the 20th century.