Louise Brumlow Bishop, 89

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 4:27 pm

Funeral services for Louise Brumlow Bishop, 89, of Metter are incomplete and will be announced by Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. She died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at her residence.

Born in Ray City, Mrs. Louise Brumlow Bishop was the daughter of William and Lois Brumlow. She was of the Baptist faith and was a retired school teacher, having taught in the Toombs County and Gwinnett County School Systems for over 30 years. The wife of Hugh Cleveland Bishop, she loved playing the piano, making jewelry, oil painting, and reading.

Survivors include her husband; daughter, Donna Marie Bishop (Joe) Buckles of Metter; sons, Hugh Cleveland (Valeri) Bishop Jr. of Cumming, Michael Allen (Palin) Bishop of Cerrillas, N.M., and John Thomas (Sandy) Bishop of Boise, Idaho; sister, Marie Brumlow (Dean) Davidson; brother, Bill Brumlow; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.