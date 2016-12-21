Legal Notices: December 21, 2016

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:58 am

NOTICE TO CHANGE NAME

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that LAURA ELIZABETH WRIGHT POLKE filed her Petition in the Superior Court of Emanuel County on the 26 day of October, 2016, for a change of her name from LAURA ELIZABETH WRIGHT POLKE to LAURA ELIZABETH WRIGHT. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested party to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.

This 26 day of October, 2016

WILLIAM H. MCWHORTER, JR.

Attorney at law

State Bar Number:499950

Shepherd, Gary & McWhorter, LLC

P.O. Drawer 99

109 East Moring Street

Swainsboro, GA 30401

478-237-7551

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

Because of a default under the terms of the Security Deed executed by Craig M. Rayoum to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns dated April 30, 2007, and recorded in Deed Book 289, Page 650, Emanuel County Records, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned, transferred and conveyed to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, securing a Note in the original principal amount of $86,122.00, the holder thereof pursuant to said Deed and Note thereby secured has declared the entire amount of said indebtedness due and payable and, pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Deed, will on the first Tuesday, January 3, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, before the Courthouse door in said County, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed, to-wit:

All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the 1560th G.M.D. Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 5.16 acres as shown on a plat of survey dated July 28, 2001, made by Edwin L. Thompson, Surveyor, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Plat Book 20, page 7-39, to which reference is made a s a part of this description. Said property is bounded now or formerly, as follows: Northwest by lands of William H. Durden; Northeast by lands of Carl W. Tankersly; Southeast by lands of Ronnie and Karen Hill; and Southwest by lands of Andrew J. Phillips, formerly lands of William H. Durden.

ALSO, a 20-foot access easement for the purpose of ingress and egress from Bob White Road (County Road #287) to the above described property as shown on the above referenced plat of survey.

Said property is subject to a 20-foot access easement to a 20-foot access easement from Bob White Road (#287) as shown on the above referenced plat of survey.

ALSO a 2000 Adrian 28X72 Mobile Home with the serial number of GAHAA00023A.

Said property is known as 71 Bob White Road, Twin City, GA 30471, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The proceeds of said sale will be applied to the payment of said indebtedness and all expenses of said sale as provided in said Deed, and the balance, if any, will be distributed as provided by law.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the secured creditor.

The property is or may be in the possession of Craig M. Rayoum, successor in interest or tenant(s).

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC as Attorney-in-Fact for Craig M. Rayoum

File no. 16-057694

SHAPIRO PENDERGAST & HASTY, LLP*

Attorneys and Counselors at Law

211 Perimeter Center Parkway, Suite 300

Atlanta, GA 30346

770-220-2535/KMM

shapiroandhasty.com

*THE LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

12/07, 12/14, 12/21, 12/28, 2016

[FC-NOS]

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

Under and by virtue of Power of Sale contained in the Security Deed from KAREN J. YOUNG (Grantor) to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC. (“Lender”) dated August 23, 2010, and recorded in Deed Book 344, Page 513 in the deed records of EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA (the “Security Deed”), said Security Deed being given to secure the obligations of Grantor to Lender as set forth in a Promissory Note (“Note”) of even date in the original principal amount of FIFTY ONE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED THIRTY NINE AND 69/100 DOLLARS ($51,739.69)as amended, modified, or revised from time to time (the “Note”), with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold, by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse Door at EMANUEL COUNTY, , within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in JANUARY, 2017, the following described property:

ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE 53RD G.M. DISTRICT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT NUMBER FIFTY (50) IN BLOCK LETTERED “E” OF DEALVA PARK SUBDIVISION, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED BY A PLAT ON RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 48, WHICH SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE HEREOF BY REFERENCE.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2011 FLEETWOOD WESTFIELD CLASS MOBILE HOME WITH SERIAL NUMBERS GAFLA07A59127/GAFLA07B59127-WU11.

Said legal description is controlling however, the property is commonly known as: 928 King Circle Drive, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401; Map and Parcel ID # 095A-176.

The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note, including, but not limited to, the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees and other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; and all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is KAREN J. YOUNG /or tenant(s).

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the United States Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE COMPANY, INC. and its counsel are acting as debt collectors. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Attorney-in-Fact for KAREN J. YOUNG.

Contact: Jason Godwin

Godwin Law Group

3985 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Bldg D

Norcross, GA 30093

Phone: 770-448-9925

Email: jgodwin@godwinlawgroup.com

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THOMAS W. SCONYERS,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 16E0126

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: Whom it may concern:

Angelia P. Sconyers has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of

Thomas W. Sconyers deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 3rd, 2016.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes____________________

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom _

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O. Box 70/125 S. Main St. _

Swainsboro,GA 30401_______________

Address

478-237-7091______________________

Telephone Number

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by DARREN FULLER to DURDEN BANKING COMPANY, INC., dated August 2, 2007 and recorded in Deed Book 295, pages 401-405, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2017, to wit: January 3, 2017, the following described property: TRACT 1: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 1 acre and designated as Parcel B as shown on plat of survey dated May 9, 1995, made by Jack D. Cooper, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Plat Book 17, page 318 to which reference is made a part of this description. Said property is bounded now or formerly as follows: Northwest by lands of William H. Haskins; Northeast by US Highway 1; Southeast by lands of Robert A. Seamans, Sr.; and Northwest by lands of Anthony Herrington.

Said property is the same as that conveyed by a Warranty Deed dated August 2, 2007 from Billy A. Cowart to Darren Fuller which is recorded in Emanuel County Records in Deed Book 295, pages 398-400.

Said property is conveyed subject to restrictive covenants thereon which are attached to the Warranty Deed from Myrtle R. Register to Joyce L. Fennell dated March 21, 1985, which is recorded in Emanuel County Records n Deed Book IO, pages 52-53. Said Restrictive Covenants have been modified by Quit Claim Deed from Myrtle R. Register to Lester Earl Woods which is recorded in Emanuel County Records in Deed Book 15, page 372.

Said property is subject to a certain conveyance of access, rights in favor of the Department of Transportation which is recorded n Emanuel County Records in Deed Book IT, page 506.

Also conveyed is a 23 foot drive way easement for purposes of ingress and egress which was reserved in a Warranty Deed dated May 31, 1995 from Earl Woods to Leroy Jackson and Myrtice Jackson which is recorded in Deed Book 74, page 155. Said easement was also conveyed in a Warranty Deed dated February 1, 2002 from Mary P. Woods to Billy A. Cowart.

Said property is designated by the 2016 Emanuel County Tax Assessors as Map and Parcel # 057 084.

TRACT 2: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, designated as Lots 2 and 3, Block E. of Southside Subdivision, fronting a distance of 150 feet on the Eastern side Mary Ann Street as shown on plat of survey dated March 23, 1961, made by C.L. Gillis, Surveyor, which is recorded n the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Plat Book 1, page 363 to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said Lot 2 is also shown on a plat of survey dated May 4, 1978 made by Aubrey E. Scott, Jr. Which is recorded in Emanuel County Records in Plat Book 10, page 46. Said Lots 2 and 3 are bounded now or formerly as follows: North by Lot 1 of said block and subdivision being the lands of Patrick and Diane Pritchard; East by Georgia Florida Railroad; South by Lot 4 of said block and subdivision being the lands of Gary N. Wilson; and West by Mary Ann Street.

Said property is the same as that conveyed by Warranty Deed dated August 11, 2003 from JP Morgan Chase Bank, as Trustee of the Security National Mortgage Loan Trust 2002-1 by an through its attorney in fact SN Servicing Corporation to Darren Fuller, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 210, page 99-100.

Said property is designated by the 2016 Emanuel County Tax Assessors as Map and Parcel # S37 084.

Said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $135,760.00, with interest at the rate specified therein together with all other indebtedness of the borrower to the lender then due or that might thereafter become due, or thereafter become contracted, which was or would be evidenced by a note or notes.

The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees. Notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees has been given, as provided by law.

Said property is commonly known as Highway 1 North, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401, and 345 Mary Ann Street, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the subject property is: DARREN FULLER or tenant or tenants.

Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, and covenants, etc.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: DURDEN BANKING CO, P.O. Box 160, Twin City, Georgia 30471, telephone (478- 763-2121)

The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.

This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale granted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being DURDEN BANKING COMPANY, INC., P.O. Box 160, Twin City, Georgia 30471, telephone (478- 763-2121)

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

Attorney

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTMEPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by DARREN FULLER to DURDEN BANKING COMPANY, dated April 18, 2005 and recorded in Deed Book 246, pages 102-103, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, to wit: January 3, 2017, the following described property:

TRACT 1: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Swainsboro, the 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, which fronts on US Highway #1 a distance of 110 feet and runs back between parallel lines to North Green St. And is more particularly shown on that plat of survey by Walter K. Maupin, Surveyor, dated October 1, 1995, which is recoded in Plat Book 8, page 335 of the records of the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court. Said plat by reference is hereto incorporated herein for a more full, complete and accurate description hereof. Said tract of land being bounded now or formerly as follows: Northeast by the right of way of Highway #1; Southeast by lands now or formerly of Alton W. Lawson; Southwest by North Green Street; and Northwest by Alton W. Lawson.

LESS AND EXCEPT: 0.382 of an acre as shown on a plat of survey dated August 21,2002 made by George William Donaldson, Surveyor which is recorded in Emanuel County Plat Book 18, page 704 to which reference is made as a part of this description.

Said property was conveyed by a Warranty Deed dated September 4, 2002 from Brian K. Logan to Alexander Archie DBA Superior Floor covering and Installation which is recorded in Emanuel County Deed Book 187, page 369.

Said property is designated by the 2016 Emanuel County Tax Assessors as Map and Parcel # S22 142A.

TRACT 2: All that tract or parcel of land, lying, situate and being in the 1560th G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 19.562 acres, more or less, as shown on that particular plat of survey prepared by Walter K. Maupin, Jr., Surveyor, dated November 7, 1995 and recorded in Plat Book 17, Page 401 of the Emanuel County Clerk’s Records. Said plat by reference is hereto incorporated herein for a more full, complete and accurate description of said property. Said tract of land being bound now or formerly as follows: North by lands of David D. Meade; East by the center line of County Rural Road # 297; South by County Rural Road # 297 and lands of James Edward Johnson; and West by lands of Helen J. Braddy and James Edward Johnson LESS AND EXCEPT: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate, and being in the 1560th G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 5 acres, more or less, as shown on that particular plat of survey prepared by Marlin Nevil, Surveyor, dated November 14, 2000,which is recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 473 of the Emanuel County Clerk’s Records. Said plat is hereto being bound, now or formerly, as follows: North by lands of Mary Denise Fuller and Darren Fuller; East by the center line of County Rural Road # 297, a/k/a George L. Smith Park Road; South by lands of Mary Denise Fuller and Darren Fuller; and West by lands of Helen J. Braddy and James Edward Johnson.

Said property is designated by the 2016 Emanuel County Tax Assessors as Map and Parcel # 178 048.

Said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $130,125.00, with interest at the rate specified therein together with all other indebtedness of the borrower to the lender then due or that might thereafter become due, or thereafter become contracted, which was or would be evidenced by a note or notes.

The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees. Notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees has been given, as provided by law.

Said property is commonly known as 601 North Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia, and 833 George L. Smith Road, Twin City, Georgia, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the subject property is: Darren Fuller or tenant or tenants.

Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, and covenants, etc.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: DURDEN BANKING COMPANY, P.O. Box 160, Twin City, Georgia 30471 (telephone – 478-763-2121)

The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.

This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale granted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being DURDEN BANKING COMPANY, P.O. Box 160, Twin City, Georgia 30471 (telephone – 478-763-2121)

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

Attorney

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTMEPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by DARREN FULLER to DURDEN BANKING COMPANY, INC. P.O. Box 160, Twin City, Georgia,30471, dated December 18, 2007 and recorded in Deed Book 302, pages 415-419, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2017, to wit: January 3, 2017, the following described property:

Parcel 1: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 0.366 of an acre and designated as Parcel 1 as shown on plat of survey dated December 29, 2004, made by George William Donaldson, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Plat Book 21, page 428 to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said property is bounded now or formerly as follows: North by Parcel 9 as shown on the afore referenced plat of survey; East by Parcel 9 as shown on the afore referenced plat of survey; South by Stevens Drive; and West by lands of Douglas Jones.

Said property is a portion of that designated by the 2016 Emanuel County Tax Assessors as Map and Parcel # S18 011.

Parcel 2: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 0.457 of an acre and designated as Parcel 9 as shown on plat of survey dated December 29, 2004, made by George William Donaldson, Surveyor, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Plat Book 21, page 428 to which reference is made as a part of this description. Said property is bounded now or formerly as follows: North by lands of Morgan Family Limited Partnership as shown on the afore referenced plat of survey; East by Parcel 8 as shown on the afore referenced lat of survey.

Said Parcels 1 and 2 are the same as that conveyed by Warranty Deed dated September 14, 2005 from Durden Investments, a Partnership Composed of Dal D. Durden and F. Dickson Durden to Darren Fuller, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 254, pages 518-520.

Said property is a portion of that designated by the 2016 Emanuel County Tax Assessors as Map and Parcel # S18 011.

Parcel 3: One certain tract of land and any and all improvements theron in the City of Swainsboro, 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia being fully and accurately described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point on the southern right-of-way of East Main Street 518.66 feet easterly along said right-of-way from the center line of the tracks of the Georgia and Florida Railroad, THENCE South 10 degrees 09 minutes 10 seconds East a distance of 986.73 feet, THENCE North 70 degrees 52 minutes 07 seconds West a distance of 256.47 feet, THENCE North 01 degrees 09 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 114.25 feet, THENCE North 88 degrees 51 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 56.06 feet, THENCE North 01 degrees 09 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 795.43 feet, THENCE South 88 degrees 26 minutes 47 seconds West (along said right-of-way) a distance of 300.04 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, as shown by a Plat made for Douglas Jones by William Donaldson, Surveyor, on September 13, 1991 and recorded in Plat Book 15, page 198 in the Records of the Office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court.

Said Parcel 3 is the same as that conveyed by a Warranty Deed dated September 14, 2005 from Morgan Family Limited Partnership to Darren Fuller which is recorded in Emanuel County Records in Deed Book 254, pages 508-510.

Said Parcels 1,2, and 3 are the same as those conveyed by a Joint Survivorship Warranty Deed dated September 14, 2005 from Darren Fuller to Denise Fuller which is recorded in Emanuel County Records in Deed Book 254, pages 525-527.

Said property is designated by the 2016 Emanuel County Tax Assessors as Map and Parcel # S18 004.

Said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $506,062.00, with interest at the rate specified therein together with all other indebtedness of the borrower to the lender then due or that might thereafter become due, or thereafter become contracted, which was or would be evidenced by a note or notes.

The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees. Notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees has been given, as provided by law.

Said property is commonly known as 338 East Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401 and Stevens Drive, Swainsboro, Georgia, 30401, together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the subject property is: DARREN FULLER or tenant or tenants.

Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, and covenants, etc.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; (2) O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1; and (3) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2, the entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Durden Banking Company, Inc., P.O. Box 160, Twin City, Georgia 30471.

The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O.C.G.A. Section 44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require the secured creditor to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.

This sale is conducted on behalf of the secured creditor under the power of sale granted in the aforementioned security instrument, specifically being Durden Banking Company, Inc., P.O. Box 160, Twin City, Georgia 30471.

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

Attorney

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTMEPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, EMANUEL COUNTY

Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Tony R. Story to Conseco Finance Servicing Corp. dated 8/8/2000 and recorded in Deed Book 148 Page 70 Emanuel County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by U.S. Bank, N.A. as trustee for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 52,097.10, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on January 03, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:

All of the property located at 63 OAK ISLAND DR, in the City/Town/Village of TWIN CITY, County of EMANUEL,

State of GA, in which the Borrower has an ownership, leasehold or other legal interest. This property is more particularly described on the schedule titled “Additional Property Description” which is attached hereto as Exhibit A, TOGETHER WITH a security interest in that certain 1998, 28 X 60 CRAFTMADE home, serial number C00260ABGA. The Borrower does hereby authorize the Lender or its assigns to obtain a more detailed property description after the Borrower has signed the Deed of Trust, and to attach it as Exhibit A after the Borrower has signed the Deed of Trust.

Exhibit “A”

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 1502nd G.M. District, City of Oak Park, Emanuel County, Georgia, being designated as Lot 10, Phase I, Oak Island Subdivision, containing .58 of an acre, and being bounded, now or formerly, as follows: On the North by the right-of-way of Oak Island Road; on the East and South by Pirate Lake; and on the West by Lot 11, said subdivision. Said property is more particularly described on a plat of survey prepared by Eason Land Surveying, Registered Land Surveyor, dated July 24, 2000, and recorded in Plat Book 18, Page 410, Clerk’s Office Emanuel Superior Court. Said plat is incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference.

The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).

Said property is commonly known as 63 Oak Island Drive, Twin City, GA 30471 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Tony R. Story or tenant or tenants.

Ditech Financial LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.

Ditech Financial LLC

Loss Mitigation

7360 S. Kyrene Road

Tempe, AZ 85283

1-800-643-0202

Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.

Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.

U.S. Bank, N.A. as trustee for Manufactured Housing Contract Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificate Trust 2000-3 as agent and Attorney in Fact for Tony R. Story

Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.

1317-2828A

THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1317-2828A

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

WHEREAS, heretofore on April 2, 2010, EVELYN JOAN TURNER and EVELYN MCBRIDE did execute and deliver to THE CITIZENS BANK OF SWAINSBORO, State of Georgia Banking Corporation of the County of Emanuel, State of Georgia, a Deed to Secure Debt conveying the land described in Schedule “A” below; and,

WHEREAS, said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date therewith in the original amount of TWENTY THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED AND NO/100 ($20,300.00) DOLLARS together with all other indebtedness of the Borrowers to the Lender then due or that might thereafter become due, or thereafter contracted, including any renewals thereof which was or would be evidenced by the Note or Notes from EVELYN JOAN TURNER and EVELYN MCBRIDE, all of which is shown by said Deed to Secure Debt recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court, in Deed Book 338 Pages 445-446; and,

WHEREAS, said Note and Deed to Secure Debt as described therein, which were due and payable in monthly installments are past due and EVELYN JOAN TURNER and EVELYN MCBRIDE have been notified that the mortgage is in default and that the lender(s) therein have elected to accelerate payment of said Note; and,

WHEREAS, notice has been given to EVELYN JOAN TURNER and EVELYN MCBRIDE as required by O.C.G.A. 44-14-162 through 44-14-163.4 (MICHIE 1982).

NOW THEREFORE, according to the terms of said Deed to Secure Debt and the laws in such cases made and provided, the undersigned will expose for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed to Secure Debt from after proper advertisement, on the first Tuesday in January, 2017, to-wit: January, 2017, between the legal hours of sale before the courthouse door in Emanuel County, Georgia. Said sale will be subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes, and the purchaser will be responsible for any Georgia Real Estate Transfer Tax. Proceeds from said sale will be used first, to pay the cost and expense of said sale; second, to pay the balance on the indebtedness mentioned above due by EVELYN JOAN TURNER and EVELYN MCBRIDE, and third, to pay the surplus, if any, to the person or persons legally entitled thereto.

This 17th day of November, 2016.

THE CITIZENS BANK OF SWAINSBORO, As Attorney-in-Fact for EVELYN JOAN TURNER and EVELYN MCBRIDE

SHEPHERD, GARY & McWHORTER, LLC

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Drawer 99

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 237-7551

EXHIBIT “A”

All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing eleven (11.0) acres, more or less, as shown on plat of same by Walter K. Maupin, Surveyor, dated July 31, 1979, recorded in Plat Book 10, Page 336, in the Office of the Clerk, Superior Court, Emanuel County, Georgia, to which reference is made for a more complete, accurate and detailed description of said property. Said property being bounded North by lands of Edwin Curry and Mrs. Joe Farmer and Mrs. Iretha Wilkes; East by lands of Robert Conley; South by centerline of rural county road as shown on said plat; and West by other lands of Thomas M. Womack.

This property is further described by the following dimensions: North boundary of lands of Edwin Curry and Mrs. Joe Farmer and Mrs. Iretha Wilkes is approximately 1,129.4 feet; East boundary of lands of Robert Conley is approximately 860.16 feet; South boundary of rural county road is 700.0 feet; and West boundary of lands of Thomas M. Womack is approximately 400.0 feet.

Emanuel County Tax Map No. 044-009B.

City of Oak Park

Sealed Bids

Surplus Property

The City of Oak Park is currently taking sealed bids on the following property.

Property #1: 114 Ricky Rowland Drive

Approximately 1104 sq.ft., 3 Bedroom house and 105 ft x 170.2 lot located at the corner of Foskey Street and Ricky Rowland Drive in the City of Oak Park. Said property is a part of that shown on Emanuel Tax Assessors Map # 103-058.

Said property is Parcel 1 on a plat of survey recorded in Emanuel Superior Court Plat book 20, page 109B. To Make an appointment to inspect the property please contact Monica Slater at Oak Park City Hall, phone912-578-4115 or 478-331-9002.

Sealed bids are due on or before 5:00 pm on the December 22, 2016. Bids will be opened at the council meeting on December 22, 2016 at 7 pm. Property and improvements are being sold as is with all faults and no warranty. Closing to take place within 45 days from winning bid date. Winning bid must submit at 10% non-refundable earnest money deposit by December 23, 2016 before 5:00 p.m. to the City Clerk’s office located at 3857 Harrington Street.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DAISY BELL TILLMAN,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 16E0127

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

TO: _WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Agnes Thomas

has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of Daisy Bell Tillman deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 3rd, 2016_.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes __

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom __

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O. Box 70/ 125 S. Main St. Swainsboro, GA

478-237-7091________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Charles Wyman Powell, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 6th day of December, 2016.

Rosa J. Powell, Executrix of the Estate of Charles Wyman Powell, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

IN THE PROBATE COURT

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SKYLAR LYNN TRAN,

MINOR

ESTATE NO. 16E0129

NOTICE

Date of second publication, if any December 21, 2016

TO: DAT VAN TRAN

You are hereby notified that PAULA OVERSTREET AMERSON has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian of the above-named Minor. All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner as temporary guardian, must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.

NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner as guardian, or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be held in the Probate Court of Emanuel County, address 125 S. Main St. Swainsboro, Georgia on January 3, 2017 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

DON E. WILKES

Judge of the Probate Court

125 S. Main Street

Address

Swainsboro, Ga. 30401

By:

Jeanie Hooks

Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court

478-237-7091

Telephone Number

INVITATION FOR BIDS

SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY

The Georgia Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids to purchase property located at Highway 57, Swainsboro, GA until 12:00 P.M. on January 18, 2017 for 1.324 acres, under Project #NA, PI# N/A, Parcel # N/A, Emanuel County, Georgia. The Appraised Value is $135,000.

Bids must be submitted on a Bid Proposal Form issued by the Georgia Department of Transportation, Office of Right of Way, 600 West Peachtree Street, N.W., Atlanta, Georgia. 30308.

The Department of Transportation reserves the right to reject any or all bids. For more information or to obtain a Bid Package, contact David Miller at (404) 347-0330 and refer to PM #3309.

NOTICE

Pursuant to city regulations’ regarding the issuance of an alcoholic beverage license, notice is hereby given to the public that an application has been filed by Jiang D. Lin/Lucky Tiger LLC DBA Dragon Loco, for a license to sell mixed drink consumption on the premises, located at 537 S. Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401.

This application will be considered at a meeting of Mayor and city council to be held on January 9, 2017 at Swainsboro City Hall.

This 21nd day of December, 2016.

City of Swainsboro

Al L. Lawson

City Administrator

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KATHERINE JANELLE ANDERSON,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 16E0115

NOTICE

IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed,

TO: James Gay, Wayne F. Harper, Matthew M. Beaudoin, Carly Beaudoin Burrell

This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before 10:00 A.M. on January 16th,2017.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes

Judge of the Probate Court

By:Nicky Odom

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O. Box 70/ 125 S. Main St.

Swainsboro, GA 30401_____

Address

478-237-7091____________ _

Telephone Number

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

LAMONT ADAMS

Plaintiff

v.

DERRIC LYNN PHILLIPS and ROBERT THOMAS Defendants.

Civil Action No. 16CV197

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

TO: Derric Lynn Phillips, Defendant Named Above:

You are hereby notified that in the above-styled action a Complaint was filed against you in said Court on August 4, 2016, and that by reason of an Order of Service of Summons by Publication entered by the Court on October 11th, 2016, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon J. Stanley Smith, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 205 N. Franklin Street, Dublin, Georgia 31021, an answer to the Complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the Order for Service by Publication.

Witness the Honorable Judge of the Superior Court of Emanuel County.

This 11 day of October, 2016.

Courtney Rowland,dep

Clerk, Superior Court of Emanuel County