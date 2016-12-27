Judy E. Mathews

Last Updated: December 27, 2016 at 9:29 am

Memorial services for Judy E. Mathews of Wadley were held Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Tomlinson Funeral Home with Reverend Hugh Baxter officiating. She died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at Jefferson Hospital in Louisville.

Mrs. Judy E. Mathews was born in Louisville, daughter of the late Walter and Lois Goodwin. She had worked for Oxford Industries and was a member of Coleman Chapel United Methodist Church. Mathews was preceded in death by a sister, Phoebe Goodwin Williams, and a brother, Ronnie Goodwin.

Survivors include her husband, John D. Mathews; daughter, Felicia Mathews; grandchildren, Alexis Mathews and Ariana Best; and brother, Sammie Goodwin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coleman Chapel Cemetery Fund, C/O Ruth Paul, 7118 River Rd., Wadley, GA 30477.

Tomlinson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.