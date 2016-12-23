Jones accepted to Accelerated Leadership Academy

Last Updated: December 17, 2016 at 1:22 pm

Karen Jones, East Georgia State College’s Vice President for Enrollment Management, was recently selected to attend the University System of Georgia’s Accelerated Leadership Academy. The ALA is a system-wide leadership development program designed to provide executive leadership development beyond the Executive Leadership Institute. Jones was selected for the ELI earlier this year.

While the ELI focuses on enhancing leadership skills from the inside out, the ALA focuses on preparing ELI alumni to excel in executive leadership roles and aligns their long-term professional goals with organizational opportunities. The ALA program identifies a pool of talented individuals in preparation for critical position vacancies within the University System of Georgia.

Over the next year, Jones and the other ALA scholars will engage in an intensive training experience compared of action learning, executive coaching and exposure to opportunities designed to enhance their leadership effectiveness and broaden their focus on innovation.

Congratulations to Jones on her continuing achievements!