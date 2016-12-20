Johnny E. Durden, 75

Funeral services for Johnny E. Durden, 75, of Swainsboro were held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Reverends Emory Fennell and Phil Wilson officiating. Interment followed in the Eastbrook Cemetery and Mausoleum with Reverend Ray Jenkins officiating. He died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 at Optim Medical Center in Millen following an extended illness.

Mr. Johnny E. Durden was born December 8, 1941 in Swainsboro to the late Morris Durden Sr. and Mattie Bush Durden. He was the owner of Durden Barber Shop for 57 years. He loved racing, golfing on the weekends, hunting, riding motorcycles, going to the mountains, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Durden was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanelle Durden; brothers, Kelmer Durden, Bill Durden, and Morris Durden Jr.; and sister, Carolyn Durden.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Durden of Swainsboro; sons, John (Anne) Durden of Bartow and Allen (Dottie) Durden of Swainsboro; stepson, Larrell (Susan) Brown; stepdaughter, Angie Brown of Swainsboro; brother, Marlon (Greta) Durden of Atlanta; grandchildren; Keith Durden, Allison Durden, Molly Durden, Allaina Durden, and John-John Durden III; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Hiers, Roger Douglas, Jeff Newsome, Reamer Oglesby, Billy Overstreet, Danny Scarboro, Tyler Edwards, and Larrell Brown. Honorary pallbearers were Larry Kea, Charles Hadden, Wendy Underwood, Sammy Stewart, Walter Rowland, Wyatt Youngblood, Gary Curry, D. D. Rich, and all past and present customers of Durden Barber Shop.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.