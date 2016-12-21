Jail List: December 21, 2016

Last Updated: December 21, 2016 at 10:57 am

Susan Juanita Foskey, 49, 924 Crump St.; entered 12/14/16; Probation/Superior Court, Probation/Superior Court, Forg. 1St, Poss. Of cocaine; ECSO

Chad Everette Marshall, 33, 1822 Cedar Grove Dr., Soperton; entered 12/15/16; Driving lic susp/re; released 12/15/16; SPD

Will Brantley Pearce, 38, 109 Archer Pond Rd., Adrian; entered 12/15/16; Taillight Requirements, Seat belt violation, Give false name/false info/police, Driving lic susp/rev; released 12/15/16; GSP

Wiley Edward Chance III, 32, 150 Ashley Dr., Lyons; entered 12/15/16; COURT-Brought from Another Agency/Facility; ECSO

Eric Price, 24, 112 N. Main St., Wadley; entered 12/15/16; COURT-Brought from Another Agency/Facility; ECSO

Michael Alonzo Shivers, 37, 208 N. Green St.; entered 12/15/16; Disorderly conduct; released 12/19/16; SPD

Antonette Tenise Coleman, 35, 368 Stevens Dr.; entered 12/15/16; Public drunk; released 12/16/16; SPD

Shequita Lashay Brown, 29, 221 W. Chuirch St.; entered 12/16/16; Hold for Jefferson County; released 12/16/16; SPD

George Albert Bush, 37, 320 Marlynn Dr., Dellwood; entered 12/16/16; Suspended Registration, No Insurance, Driving lic susp/rev; SPD

Amanda Virginia Harden, 37, 1903 Hwy 1 S.; entered 12/16/16; COURT-Brought from Another Agency/Facility; ECSO/COURT

Vonkeisa Chynuatta Baldwin, 40, P.O. Box 1305; entered 12/16/16; COURT-Brought from Another Agency/Facility; ECSO/COURT

Josephine Kirkland, 48, 211 S. Racetrack St., Lot #2; entered 12/16/16; Bench warrant; released 12/19/16; SPD

William Scotty Lanier, 38, 179 Lewis Rd.; entered 12/16/16; Probation/Superior Court; released 12/18/16; WALK IN

Rodolfo Hernandez, 37, 206 SW Railroad Ave., Lyons; entered 12/17/16; Dui/alch, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, Seat belt violation/ released 12/17/16; GSP

Jermaine Benemon, 38, 332 Advance St.; entered 12/17/16; Public drunk, Disorderly conduct; released 12/18/16; SPD

Leonard Howard, 37, 213 Oak Grove Ch. Rd.; entered 12/18/16; Dui/alch, No license on person; releaesd 12/19/16; GSP

Terry Bernard Sheppard, 44, 504 Endicot, Albany; entered 12/18/16; Driving lic susp/rev; released 12/19/16; SPD

Matthews Charles Headrick, 18, 1657 Hwy 1 N; entered 12/19/16; Disorderly conduct; released 12/19/16; ECSO

Rafael Demetrius Mack, 28, 612 Oldhouse Rd., Ridgeland, S.C.; entered 12/19/16; Parole Violation; PAROLE

Reina Nicole Roberson, 21, 350 Rucker Ln., #107, Statesboro; entered 12/19/16; Speeding < 14 MPH over, Driving lic susp/rev, Hold for Out of County Billing; released 12/19/16; OPPD

Zachary Taylor Anderson, 20, 1420 Hwy 56 N; entered 12/19/16; Easy in easy out, Failure/Maintain lane, Brake light/turn signal req., Speeding, DUI/alch, Driving/wrong side roadway, Seatbelt viol., too fast/cond, Driving/unlic., fleeing/attempt to elude police ofc., reckless driving; ECSO

Tyree Rashad McCall, 22, 1130 Lewis Sead Rd., Baxley; entered 12/19/16; Driving lic susp/rev, Speeding 15-29 MPH over; released 12/20/16; OPPD