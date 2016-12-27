Jack Sharkey Bazemore Jr., 59

Last Updated: December 27, 2016 at 9:35 am

Graveside services for Jack Sharkey Bazemore Jr., 59, of Dublin will be held Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at 2 p.m. in the Swainsboro City Cemetery with Rev. David Hibberts officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service on Wednesday from 1 – 2 p.m. He died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.

Mr. Jack Sharkey Bazemore was born in Augusta on September 28, 1957. He served in the United States Navy as an FCP and worked for Kongsberg Automotive as a machinist for many years. Bazemore enjoyed woodworking, crafting, painting, hunting for old bottles and coins, and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Sharkey Bazemore Sr.

Survivors include his mother, Emily Coleman Maupin of Swainsboro; one son, Jack (Laura Beth) Bazemore III of Macon; two sisters, Debbie (Harold) Gaston of Wrightsville and Jennifer (Danny) Young of Pascagoula, Miss.; the mother of his child, Delores Cason of Stapleton; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers are Ronny Bargainnier, Brandon Tyler, Al Gaston, James Gaston, Josh Gaston, Will Purvis, and Larry Purvis.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.