Howell attends workshop at Georgia Tech

Last Updated: December 16, 2016 at 5:09 pm

East Georgia State College junior Lindsey Howell, who is enrolled in the Bachelor of Biology program, recently attended a workshop entitled Research Bound in STEM: Preparing for Graduate Studies at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The goals of this workshop were to learn how to put a competitive application for graduate school together, explore the opportunities to fund student graduate studies and to visit and meet current graduate students and faculty at Georgia Tech.

Howell was selected among the students who applied from universities all over Georgia. All expenses to attend this workshop were paid by Georgia Tech. During the workshop, Howell presented a research poster, “Identification of New miRNAs in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii.” She performed under the supervision of Dr. David Chevalier, Interim Head of Biology at EGSC, and Dr. Glen Borchet at the University of South Alabama during the Fall of 2015 and Summer 2016.

“I believe my time at Georgia Tech was very critical to help me achieve my future goals,” said Howell. “I learned so much from the research bound program that I would never had gotten elsewhere. They made the process of getting a PhD just a little less scary and made my goals seem much more obtainable. I will always remember this great experience.”