Goosby named Assistant Director of Student Life

Last Updated: December 19, 2016 at 8:38 am

East Georgia State College is proud to announce that Warren Goosby has been named the Assistant Director of Student Life. Goosby has previously been a part of East Georgia State College through volunteering with the EGSC Men’s Bobcat Basketball team. He previously worked with Georgia Southern University as part of their Talent Search program and with Savannah State University with their Upward Bound program. He also taught English in several local high schools. He earned his B.A. in English and his M.S. in Kinesiology from Georgia Southern University.

“We are excited that Warren is part of Student Life,” said Student Life Director Vicki Sherrod. “He has been part of the EGSC family through the basketball team, but now it is official!”

Goosby will be working with EGSC’s Intramural Sports, PREP, the Hoopee Bird student newspaper and many more things within the department of Student Life.