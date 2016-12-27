Go green with EGSC!

Last Updated: December 19, 2016 at 7:08 am

When the holiday decorations are beginning to come down, do you have a plan for your Christmas tree once the ornaments and lights are off?

On January 7, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., East Georgia State College will be holding “Help Clean: Go Green (and Gold!)” on their Swainsboro campus. Bring your Christmas tree to be recycled! EGSC will put some trees into Ezra Pond to become fish habitats, while others will be used as mulch on the cross country course. There will be a drop off trailer in Parking Lot P-9 (the large lot next to Ezra Pond.)

The day’s events don’t end with dropping off your Christmas tree, however. Chick-Fil-A will be on campus in their mobile unit selling sandwiches and Bob the Bobcat and the Chick-Fil-A cows will be there for fun and games.

EGSC’s Student Government Association and Ambassadors will provide free s’mores throughout the event, as well, so be sure not to miss out on this day of fun at East Georgia State College!

Please contact EGSC’s Director of Operations, Michelle Goff, at mgoff@ega.edu or at 478-289-2096 with any questions.