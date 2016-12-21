Fun facts about Christmas
by Pam Akridge | December 21, 2016 11:20 am
According to the Guinness world records, the tallest Christmas tree ever cut was a 221 foot Douglas Fir that was displayed in 1950 at the Northgate Shopping Center in Seattle, Washington
