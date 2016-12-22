Fun facts about Christmas



NORAD’S ” Santa Tracker” started from an error in a newspaper ad.

The legend of Santa’s infamous sleigh ride was also perpetuated from a newpaper, but it wasn’t done intentionally. Back in 1955, a Sears ad printed the phone number of a Colorado Springs store so children could tell Santa Claus what they wanted for Christmas. The number was a misprint and instead sent children to the hotline for Colonel Harry Shoup, Director of Operations for the US Continental Air Defence. The calls poured in and instead of blocking the number, the kindly Colonel ordered his staff to give children updates on Santa’s flight coordinates. The tradition has continued to this very day on local news and the internet.