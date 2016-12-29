From the files



Looking back through the years we found this photo. This person was the ” teenager of the week” back in 1978. He had many interest and the love for many things.

This 17 year old attended SHS, a Sr at the time. He belonged to French 1 and 2 clubs, also was in Sumerset club his junior year. This person also was a member of VICA and worked at Swainsboro Recreation Dept.

He loves fishing, hunting, swimming and snow skiing. Also loved visting his grandmother’s farm here in Georgia.

After a long time away from home, he found his way back in 2013. He is a firm believer that if you keep kids involved in recreation, they’re going to stay out of trouble, because they’re not going to have time to get involved in other things.

Please let us know who this person is by a simple comment. Thank you and good luck!