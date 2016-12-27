Evangelist Effie M.B. Harmon, 77

Funeral services for Evangelist Effie M.B. Harmon, 77, were held Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at 3 p.m. at St. Philip Baptist Church with Elder Clyde Fowler Jr. presiding and Apostle Roma Dell Allen serving as the eulogist. Interment was held at Swainsboro City Cemetery, and repast was held at the church. She died December 12, 2016 after an extended illness.

Evangelist Effie M.B. Harmon was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Born in Emanuel County on August 27, 1939 to the late Rev. James M. Brantley and the late Leatta Brantley, she was a graduate of both the Emanuel County school system and Swainsboro Technical College. Harmon worked for several years as a licensed practical nurse after earning her degree.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, C.W. Harmon Sr.; two sons, Charles Harmon Jr. of Swainsboro and Stevie L. Harmon of Atlanta; two daughteres, Waunetha H. Wimberly of Swainsboro and Charlyene Harmon of Hartwell; one sister, Rearcie B. Mercer of Swainsboro; one brother-in-law; one sister-in-law; one aunt; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many loving neices, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Pallbearers were Bobby Lloyd, Anthony Mercer, Cornelious David, Tommy Lloyd, Waders Mercer and Luwaski McCloud. Honorary pallbearers were Archie Dukes, Lawyer Johnson, James Hampton, Leroy Riddles and James W. Webb Jr.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.