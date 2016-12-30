Dressed to Impress



This fine group of people were employed by The Citizens Bank of Swainsboro in 1975.

Have you noticed that the lady’s are all dressed the same? What a great looking group of people.

Pictured above are, John I. Bell, Donna Breedlove, Nancy Burke, Linda Dekle, J. Roger Dekle, Jackie Y. Drake, Zebe Durden, Gloria Ellison, Ben S. Gibson, Sara Ellen Gillis, Georgia P. Grier, Jeanette Hall, Henry Hampton, Dianne Hudson, Diane Ivey, Allen Jackson, Billy J. Johnson, Joyce Johnson, F. Allen Jones, Audrey Knowlton, Caroll Kraus, Annette Lindsey, Bell McLendon, Mary Madeley, Angie Meeks, Mary Ellen Meeks, Cheryl Paul, Martha Riner, Lydia Rountree, Glenda Sconyers, James R. Smith, Patricia Sweat, Eloise Wilcox, and Wanda Wilson.