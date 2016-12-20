Dr. Sutton visits EGSC

Dr. Leonard Sutton, Teaching Assistant Professor and Director of the Undergraduate Biology Advising Center in the Department of Biology at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., recently visited East Georgia State College’s Swainsboro campus. In addition to his other duties, he is also the Southeastern Region District Director of the Beta Beta Beta Biology Honors Society.

The goal of Beta Beta Beta is to improve “the understanding and appreciation of biological study and extending boundaries of human knowledge through scientific research,” according to the Tri Beta website, www.tribeta.org. Dr. Sutton’s visit was the last step in the application process initiated by the Biology Department at EGSC to host a local chapter of the Society on the EGSC campus.

Dr. Sutton met with EGSC President Dr. Bob Boehmer, Interim Biology Chair Dr. David Chevalier, Dean of the School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences Dr. Jimmy Wedincamp, and Biology faculty member Dr. J. E. Schneider. During lunch, Dr. Sutton met with four students enrolled in the Bachelor of Biology program at EGSC: Norman Bevan, Tanner Peebles, Alicia Winfrey and Lindsey Howell. During the luncheon, Dr. Sutton and the students discussed research opportunities at EGSC and the benefits and responsibilities of hosting a local chapter of the Beta Beta Beta Biology Honors Society. The lunch was provided by the EGSC Foundation.

Dr. Sutton also visited the EGSC campus, specifically the biology laboratories, classrooms and the Nature Trail. A final decision on the application to host the Beta Beta Beta Biology Honors Society will be made during the meeting of Executive Committee Members in January. If granted, Beta Beta Beta would be the second Honor Society to be hosted on the EGSC campus, joining Phi Theta Kappa.