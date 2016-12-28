Born on this day
by Pam Akridge | December 28, 2016 10:17 am
The 28th President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson was Born on this day in 1856.
He spent his early years in Augusta, Ga and Columbia, SC. He was born in Staunton, VA. He died February 3, 1924 in Washington, DC.
