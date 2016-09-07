Two Wiregrass members receive Bronze Roger Sherman Medals

Last Updated: September 7, 2016 at 2:55 pm

The Wiregrass Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution in Swainsboro held its monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the New China Restaurant. President Wilder Smith Jr. presented two Wiregrass Chapter members with the Bronze Roger Sherman Medal and Certificate from the National Society of the SAR in recognition of their faithful services in the Sons of the American Revolution…

Want to know who these two members were? Check out the newest edition of The Blade, out today!