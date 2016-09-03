Twin City Commissioners to hold workshop
by Halei Lamb | September 3, 2016 10:09 am
Twin City Commissioners will hold a pre- commission meeting workshop at City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
by Halei Lamb | September 3, 2016 10:09 am
Twin City Commissioners will hold a pre- commission meeting workshop at City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
© Copyright 2016 | Emanuel County Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.