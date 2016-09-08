Superheroes as Modern Mythology: a talk

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016 at 3 p.m., East Georgia State College will host Superheroes as Modern Mythology, a talk by Assistant Professor of English Dr. Armond Boudreaux. The talk will be held in the EGSC Library’s room J503. This event is free and open to EGSC faculty, staff, students and the community!

Dr. Boudreaux will present a selection from his upcoming book, A War of Heroes: How Superheroes Can Help Us Understand Public Life in a Polarized World. This talk is in honor of National Comic Book Day, celebrated every year on September 25.

Dr. Boudreaux majored in English and earned his Ph.D. at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Writers. He has published articles and reviews in various venues. His first novel, That May He Raise, was published last year. A War of Heroes is slated for release in 2017.