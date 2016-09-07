SMS to host series of meeting on September 20

Swainsboro Middle School will host a series of meetings to discuss the school improvement plan, parent involvement plan, and the school/parent compact. These meetings will be held September 20 in the media center. Meeting 1 will be held from 3:30 – 4 p.m., Meeting 2 at 4 – 4:30 p.m., and Meeting 3 at 4:30 – 5 p.m. At 5 p.m., Swainsboro Middle School will meet to discuss the purpose of Title I.

