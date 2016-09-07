SHS FBLA holds annual sign painting social

Swainsboro High School (SHS) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) gathered at the Southeast Georgia Jaycee Fairgrounds for the annual spirit sign painting social on Monday, Aug. 15.

“This is a fun way to get everyone involved in an FBLA activity,” said President Curstin Burke. Members drew and painted spirit signs that will be featured at all home football games for the Swainsboro Tigers. This activity helped the members kick off the beginning of the school year and gather as an organization for a fun event. It also fostered school pride for the students…

