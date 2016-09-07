Sheriff’s Reports

Emanuel County Sheriff Duties Reported…

August 30

Deputy was traveling on Us 1 S. when he observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the roadway. Deputy ran the registration on the vehicle which indicated the vehicle was previously reported stolen.

Deputies responded to Ostrich Rd. in reference to an unknown male sitting on the front porch of the complainants residence without any clothes.

Victim on Summertown Green St. stated that he took medication and went to bed. The victim stats he woke up the following morning to discover $1300 was taken out of his wallet.

Offender stated she backed a vehicle owned by the compliant into the victim’s parked car.

Complainant stated that she has been receiving threatening text messages from the offender.

August 31

Complainant stated that the offender set his bulldogs on him as he waling past the offender’s house. The complainant was highly intoxicated.

Victim stated she hit a deer on Kemp Rd.

Complainant stated that he wanted to file a report against the offender for contempt of court because the offender did not bring their child to the complainants residence as the child custody paperwork stated she was suppose to.

Victim owns a motorhome and lost the tag.

September 2

Deputies were dispatched to Old Kenfield Rd. in reference to a domestic dispute.

September 3

Complainant on Canoochee Rd. filed a report in reference to two dogs that tried to bite him outside of his residence.

Complainant made a report in reference to him not receiving his kid from his wife for the weekend.

Complainant on S. Poplar St. stated that she believes her sister broke into her residence.

Deputies were dispatched to Stevens Crossing Rd. in reference to a male pinned between two vehicles.

September 4

Deputies responded to Old Reidsville Rd. in reference to two black males looking through windows of the residence.

Deputies responded to Old McLeod Bridge Rd. in reference to an alarm.

Deputies responded to Johnson Powell Dr. in reference to two intoxicated individuals trying to fight.

Complainant on Williams Rd. stated he discovered several DVDs, clothes and shoes were missing from his residence.

September 5

Offender at Blackberry Rd. was placed under arrest for an outstanding probation warrant.

Complainant stated the offender came to his residence to pick up his sister after the offender was told not to come to the residence.

Deputies assisted Georgia State Patrol with a single vehicle accident on I-16.

The victim stated the offender is sending her text messaging wishing ill to her.

Deputies were dispatched to Old Metter Rd. in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

The offender was arrested for violating a stalking order.