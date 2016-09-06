Shelia Young Leverett, 58

Funeral services for Shelia Young Leverett, 58, were held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Swainsboro with Apostle Linda Travett presiding and Pastor Marcellus Hannah bringing the eulogy. Interment was in the Swainsboro City Cemetery, and repast was held at Pages of Life Christian Worship Center. She died Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.

Mrs. Shelia Young Leverett was born August 8, 1958 to Joseph and Shirley Mae Young. At an early age, she accepted Christ in her life, being an active servant in the church, school and community. Leverett was educated in the Emanuel County School System, and she graduated high school in 1976. After graduation, Leverett continued her education at Fort Valley State University, where she majored in criminal justice. Fascinated by the city life, she transferred to West Georgia in Carrollton. She then graduated in 1980 with her Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. Leverett then went on pursuing her career goals by working as a case worker at Georgia Baptist Children’s Home in Baxley. Her passion was helping children with substance abuse. Leverett was also a resource coordinator and a counselor at Emanuel YDC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lee Leverett.

Survivors include two daughters, Tatyana and Tiffany Leverett, both of Swainsboro; three step-daughters, Deborah Leverett, Tamika Wells and Tabitha Perkins, all of Augusta; two step-sons, Jaime and Jimmie Leverett, Jr., both of Augusta; parents, Joseph and Shirley Young of Swainsboro; two brothers, Jerry Young of Swainsboro and Joe Young of Augusta; 21 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers were brothers and cousins.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.