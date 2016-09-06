Ralph Flynt Smith Jr., 98

A graveside service for Ralph Flynt Smith Jr., 98, of Marietta, formerly of Swainsboro, was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 at Pine Crest Cemetery in Vidalia. He died August 30, 2016.

Mr. Ralph Flynt Smith was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Swainsboro. He served in World War II as a Navy lieutenant in the south Pacific. He was an avid fan of Georgia Bulldog football and the Atlanta Braves. Smith was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Helen Moses Smith.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Martha (Richard) Hartwell, Mona (Mike) Hendley, and Mary (Chuck) Dalziel; grandchildren who affectionately called him “Papa,” Douglas (Jennifer) Worful, Mona (Mike) Davidson, Mary Louise Hendley Michael (Sara) Hendley, Elizabeth Hendley, Richard Hendley, Elizabeth Dalziel, David Dalziel and John Dalziel; and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to First Baptist Church of Swainsboro, PO Box 828, Swainsboro, GA 30401.

H.M. Patterson and Son, Canton Hill Chapel, of Marietta was in charge of arrangements.