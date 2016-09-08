Opening reception for the Stand Tall art exhibit today!

In conjunction with the NEA Big Read events happening in the Emanuel County community during the month of September, the EGSC Library will feature a collection of student and children’s artwork inspired by the Big Read title A Lesson Before Dying by Ernest J. Gaines and the children’s companion title, Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon by Patty Lovell.

The exhibit, titled “Stand Tall”: Art of Strength, will be available for viewing throughout the month of September. An opening reception will be held this evening, September 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the Learning Commons area of the EGSC Library, and all are welcome to attend.

Complete details can be found here: http://www.ega.edu/announce/stand-tall-art.pdf