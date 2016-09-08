Opening reception for the Stand Tall art exhibit today!
by Katelyn Moore | September 8, 2016 11:10 am
In conjunction with the NEA Big Read events happening in the Emanuel County community during the month of September, the EGSC Library will feature a collection of student and children’s artwork inspired by the Big Read title A Lesson Before Dying by Ernest J. Gaines and the children’s companion title, Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon by Patty Lovell.
The exhibit, titled “Stand Tall”: Art of Strength, will be available for viewing throughout the month of September. An opening reception will be held this evening, September 8, at 5:30 p.m. in the Learning Commons area of the EGSC Library, and all are welcome to attend.
Complete details can be found here: http://www.ega.edu/announce/stand-tall-art.pdf
