OBHS to hold quarterly meeting
by Halei Lamb | September 7, 2016 12:40 pm
Ogeechee Behavioral Health Services (OBHS) will hold its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Emanuel Medical Center in the private dining room at 12 p.m.
